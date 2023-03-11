AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Plans Mar 23 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a mar 23 dividend on Friday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 11th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 64.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.2%.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,213,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,064,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,419,000 after buying an additional 1,254,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after buying an additional 914,711 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

