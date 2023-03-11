Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Acquires $26,000.00 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $700,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of ATSG opened at $20.56 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.79.
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATSG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.
