AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 17th

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

TSE BOS opened at C$8.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$218.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.96. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$5.62 and a 1-year high of C$36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.50.

Insider Activity at AirBoss of America

About AirBoss of America

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$59,388.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at C$59,388. Insiders own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

