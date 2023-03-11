Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.70 million-$17.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.02 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.34 on Friday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Airgain by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Airgain by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

