Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.70 million-$17.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.02 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Airgain Stock Down 22.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.34 on Friday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.04.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
