Allakos Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Allakos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allakos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50).

Allakos Stock Down 5.1 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $460.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $36,332,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $30,642,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $25,215,000. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,148,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $10,058,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

