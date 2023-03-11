Allakos Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Allakos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allakos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Allakos Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $460.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $36,332,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $30,642,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $25,215,000. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,148,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $10,058,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.