Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $450.09 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $450,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $853.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

REGN stock opened at $747.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $800.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $743.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $723.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,537 shares of company stock worth $21,382,744. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

