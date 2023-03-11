Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 349,281 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,507,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 349,281 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.69% of CSX worth $386,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CSX by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CSX by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CSX by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

