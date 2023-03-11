Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,218,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226,554 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 7.65% of Lumentum worth $357,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lumentum by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,573,000 after purchasing an additional 119,596 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,549,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Lumentum Stock Down 1.8 %

LITE stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 139.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $100.22.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

