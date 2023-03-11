Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Eileen Schloss Sells 4,500 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alteryx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alteryx

AYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Articles

