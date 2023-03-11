Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 51.7% in February

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Altigen Communications Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ATGN remained flat at $0.53 on Friday. 111,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,696. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. Altigen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
