Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 51.7% in February

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ATGN remained flat at $0.53 on Friday. 111,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,696. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. Altigen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

