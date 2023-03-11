Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Activity at Amedisys

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $383,327,000 after acquiring an additional 57,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,759,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,020,000 after acquiring an additional 58,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,628,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,286 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $82.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $79.30 and a 52 week high of $179.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

