American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 40,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,566,263.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $19.79 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 180.82%.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.