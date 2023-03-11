American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 40,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AATGet Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,566,263.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $19.79 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AATGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 180.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

See Also

