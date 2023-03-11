American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HOT.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$2.63 on Tuesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$2.34 and a 1 year high of C$4.35. The company has a market cap of C$207.24 million, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -342.86%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

