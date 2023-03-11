American Water Works’ (AWK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $133.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.24. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 168,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,754,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

