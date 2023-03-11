Analysts Set QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target at $18.00

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

QNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ QNST opened at $15.40 on Monday. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

Insider Activity at QuinStreet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.