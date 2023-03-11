Analyzing AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) and AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

EnerSys has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AER Energy Resources has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnerSys and AER Energy Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $3.36 billion 1.02 $143.91 million $3.34 25.01 AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than AER Energy Resources.

95.7% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of EnerSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EnerSys and AER Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 0 2 0 3.00 AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

EnerSys presently has a consensus target price of $82.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.23%.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and AER Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 3.81% 13.30% 5.34% AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EnerSys beats AER Energy Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries. It includes uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment includes batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which is used in aerospace and defense applications, includes large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions, and aftermarket and customer support services. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, PA.

About AER Energy Resources

AER Energy Resources, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in acquiring, managing, and operating crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on December 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

