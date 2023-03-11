Analyzing Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) & Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF)

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) and Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Appili Therapeutics and Frequency Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appili Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Frequency Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33

Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,120.54%. Given Frequency Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frequency Therapeutics is more favorable than Appili Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Appili Therapeutics has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frequency Therapeutics has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and Frequency Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appili Therapeutics N/A N/A -150.91% Frequency Therapeutics N/A -81.38% -53.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and Frequency Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appili Therapeutics $1.11 million 2.74 -$20.04 million ($0.11) -0.23 Frequency Therapeutics $14.07 million 1.49 -$84.69 million ($2.45) -0.24

Appili Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frequency Therapeutics. Frequency Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appili Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Appili Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frequency Therapeutics beats Appili Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appili Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. The company has a strategic alliance with AiPharma Global Holdings LLC for the development of Avigan/Reeqonus (favipiravir). Appili Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About Frequency Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue. The company's lead product candidate is FX-322, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat the underlying cause of sensorineural hearing loss. It is also developing medicines for patients across a range of degenerative conditions, including multiple sclerosis, and diseases of the muscle, gastrointestinal tract, skin, and bone. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of FX-322, as well as collaboration and licensing agreements with Massachusetts Eye and Ear, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, The Scripps Research Institute, and Cambridge Enterprises Limited. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.