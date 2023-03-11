Analyzing IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of IAMGOLD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD -5.65% -0.13% -0.07% Golden Minerals -15.42% -35.00% -19.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares IAMGOLD and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IAMGOLD and Golden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 4 5 1 0 1.70 Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

IAMGOLD presently has a consensus price target of $2.68, suggesting a potential upside of 25.59%. Golden Minerals has a consensus price target of $0.93, suggesting a potential upside of 342.86%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than IAMGOLD.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IAMGOLD and Golden Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $958.80 million 1.06 -$70.10 million ($0.15) -14.20 Golden Minerals $25.60 million 1.37 -$2.10 million ($0.03) -7.00

Golden Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAMGOLD. IAMGOLD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats IAMGOLD on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

