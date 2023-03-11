Analyzing NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) & Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyren and NortonLifeLock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyren $31.19 million 0.00 -$23.04 million ($5.34) N/A NortonLifeLock $2.82 billion 3.60 $836.00 million $1.43 12.41

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Cyren. Cyren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NortonLifeLock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A NortonLifeLock 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cyren and NortonLifeLock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NortonLifeLock has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Cyren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Cyren shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cyren and NortonLifeLock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyren -123.96% -206.16% -48.72% NortonLifeLock 30.35% -565.66% 15.24%

Volatility and Risk

Cyren has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Cyren on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. The company also provides Norton Secure VPN solution, which enhances security and online privacy by providing an encrypted data tunnel; Privacy Monitor Assistant, an on-demand, white glove service where agents help members delete personal information from data brokers online; Home Title Protect product that detects fraud and notifies members; and Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions. It offers Dark Web Monitoring product, which looks for personal information of its Norton 360 members on the Dark Web; and Social Media Monitoring solution that helps to keep customers' social media accounts safer by monitoring them for account takeovers, risky activity, and inappropriate content. The company also provides AntiTrack product, which helps to keep personal information and browsing activity private by blocking trackers and disguising digital fingerprints online; and Online Reputation Management solution that manages online search results, personal branding, and digital privacy. It markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

