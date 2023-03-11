Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (AOMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 31st

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.
Angel Oak Mortgage Price Performance
AOMR stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $17.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOMR. B. Riley lowered Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage
Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
