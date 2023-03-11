Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (AOMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 31st

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Angel Oak Mortgage Price Performance

AOMR stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOMR. B. Riley lowered Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 23.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.