Ankr Hits Market Cap of $258.58 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $258.58 million and approximately $49.98 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00035139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035012 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00022094 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004600 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00223689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,271.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02820623 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $58,745,356.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.