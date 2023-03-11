Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Ansell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

ANSLY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.90. 247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

