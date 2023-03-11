Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $180.02

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.02 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 176 ($2.12). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.12), with a volume of 488,784 shares changing hands.

Apax Global Alpha Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 175.37. The stock has a market cap of £834.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 5.82 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,000.00%.

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

