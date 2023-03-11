Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Pascal Deschatelets Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $765,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,117,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

