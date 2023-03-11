APENFT (NFT) Market Cap Reaches $114.63 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. One APENFT token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. APENFT has a market capitalization of $114.63 million and $8.13 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APENFT Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.

The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.”

APENFT Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

