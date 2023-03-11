Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $9.56 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $481,606.51 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00070906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00054201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00023784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000921 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

