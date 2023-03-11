Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Announces Earnings Results

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Aqua Metals Stock Up 1.9 %

AQMS stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Aqua Metals news, Director David Kanen acquired 283,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,107.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 212,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,830.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Kanen bought 283,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $201,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,830.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Smith bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,780.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 534,245 shares of company stock worth $375,334 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Aqua Metals by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 76,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 54,629 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

