Ark (ARK) Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001402 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $49.39 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000287 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006224 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004386 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,578,192 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

