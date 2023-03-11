ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,854,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,641,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

