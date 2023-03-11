Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.19. 2,167,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

