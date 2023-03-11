Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $20.25 Million Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,090 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify accounts for 3.1% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of DoubleVerify worth $20,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $34,502.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $34,502.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $296,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,681,772 shares of company stock valued at $760,052,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of DV stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,627. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. On average, analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

