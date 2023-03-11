Ashford Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 124.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,746 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Twilio worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio Trading Down 6.6 %

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,289 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.36. 6,387,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,496,502. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.