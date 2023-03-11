Ashford Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,176 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,398,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,429,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 868,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,534,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after acquiring an additional 388,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,492,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 135,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,419,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,409. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $21.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

