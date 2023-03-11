Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,984 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,094,443 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,984 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals comprises 5.7% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 245.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 73,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $192,653.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $192,653.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,018,603.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,670,655.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,308 shares of company stock worth $2,261,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,111. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.30). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

