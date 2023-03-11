Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of NYSE:AINC opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.99.
About Ashford
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.