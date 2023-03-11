Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CEO Andrew J. Harmening Acquires 4,850 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ASB opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 94.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
