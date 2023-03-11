Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.13

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 7610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.84) to GBX 1,900 ($22.85) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,875.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2962 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

