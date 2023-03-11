Avid Bioservices, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Avid Bioservices’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDMO. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $869.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $22.38.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 387.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $626,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,749 shares of company stock worth $398,266 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.