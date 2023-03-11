Axie Infinity Price Reaches $7.10 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $7.10 or 0.00035012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $808.54 million and $64.28 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00035139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00022094 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004600 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00223689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,271.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003151 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,918,073 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,918,072.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.44853334 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $82,355,872.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

