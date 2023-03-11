B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Short Interest Down 89.3% in February

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ RILYL traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 39,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $26.47.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.4609 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

