Badger DAO Price Down 17.9% This Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00013064 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $51.36 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,048,657 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

