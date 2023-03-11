BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 263,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 866,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,444 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 10,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,680. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

