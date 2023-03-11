Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 825

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BEZ. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.06) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.52) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 787 ($9.46) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($9.92) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 784.75 ($9.44).

Beazley stock opened at GBX 581.50 ($6.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 385.40 ($4.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 735.83 ($8.85). The firm has a market cap of £3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,643.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 659.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 633.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is 11,818.18%.

In related news, insider Clive Bannister bought 78,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 636 ($7.65) per share, with a total value of £496,080 ($596,536.80). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.72), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($25,784.99). 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

