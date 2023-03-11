BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Xiaodong Wang Sells 67,635 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Wednesday, January 11th, Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $631,650.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Xiaodong Wang sold 900 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total transaction of $636,737.29.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BGNE opened at $216.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.20.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter worth about $65,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.