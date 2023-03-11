Belden Inc. (BDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 6th

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Belden to earn $7.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Belden Price Performance

Belden stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.45. Belden has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Belden by 3.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading

