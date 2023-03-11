BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.60

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.60 and traded as high as C$10.62. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 47,922 shares traded.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of -0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.36.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

