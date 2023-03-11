Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €72.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($65.21) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.49) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($70.21) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €63.90 ($67.98) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €38.73 ($41.20) and a one year high of €66.64 ($70.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

