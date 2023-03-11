Beta Finance (BETA) Price Tops $0.0798 on Top Exchanges

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $51.64 million and $2.15 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

