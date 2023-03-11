Biglari (NYSE:BH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Biglari Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BH opened at $181.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.80. Biglari has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $184.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the first quarter valued at $733,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Biglari by 519.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Biglari during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 39.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Biglari by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

