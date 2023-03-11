Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Update

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the February 13th total of 3,300,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHVN. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 1,588,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,318. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $902.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth about $59,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

